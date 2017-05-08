Snoop Dogg Eyes To Create Country and Hip-Hop Music Festival In Mississippi Town

May 8, 2017 5:08 PM
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Rapper Snoop Dogg says he wants to create a music festival in his father’s home town so he can perform in Mississippi.

The McComb Enterprise-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pe7x3T ) that the rapper born Calvin Broadus stopped in Magnolia on his way to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to discuss his plans with the mayor.

He says the first day would feature blues, gospel and country acts, with hip-hop and rhythm and blues on the second day. He would close the festival.

Mayor Anthony Witherspoon says Magnolia is a great venue, because it’s 90 minutes from Jackson, Hattiesburg, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It’s in south Mississippi, about 17 miles (27.4 kilometers) north of the Louisiana state line and just a few more from Britney Spears’ home town of Kentwood, Louisiana.

