Watch Lil Uzi Vert Dive into a Crowd from 20 Feet Up

By Abby Hassler

Lil Uzi Vert decided to kick things up daredevil style at his show during the Rolling Loud Festival this past weekend.

The rapper was performing his track, “Money Longer” when he climbed on top of a 20-foot tent and jumped off into the crowd below when the beat dropped.

A video shows the rapper taking a leap and coming down on a huge crowd who had their arms raised, waiting for him. There is no word yet on if the rapper was injured during this stunt.

Check out the fan footage below.