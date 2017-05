Last week, T.I. debuted the new short-film Us or Else on BET — and now you can watch it on YouTube.

Tip’s project features music off his politically charged Us or Else: Letter to the System album. The short doc touches on social issues affecting minorities, including injustice and police violence.

The clip stars London Jae, Translee, Charlie Wilson, Young Drop, B.o.B. and T.I. himself.