Fight Broke Out At Airport After 11 Flights Were Canceled! [Video]

May 9, 2017 9:51 AM By Bre
Canceled, Fight, Flights, Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines canceled 11 of their flights out of a Florida airport which made passengers angry! So angry that a brawl broke out!

TMZ reports that Spirit is in the middle of a union dispute with the Airline Pilots Association and its pilots, who refused to fly out of protest.

A spokes person for Spirit said, “We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network.”

