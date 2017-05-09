Fight Broke Out At Airport After 11 Flights Were Canceled! [Video]

Spirit Airlines canceled 11 of their flights out of a Florida airport which made passengers angry! So angry that a brawl broke out!



BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Chaos broke out among stranded travelers at Fort Lauderdale airport after Spirit Airlines cance… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) May 09, 2017

TMZ reports that Spirit is in the middle of a union dispute with the Airline Pilots Association and its pilots, who refused to fly out of protest.

A spokes person for Spirit said, “We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network.”