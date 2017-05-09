Man Breaks Record For Most Retweets, His Reward Is Free Wendy’s Nuggets For A Year

16-year old Carter Wilkerson decided to take to Twitter when he was craving Wendy’s chicken nuggets.

When tweeting out to Wendy’s asking how many retweets it would take to score free chicken nuggets for a year, Wendy’s actually responded: 18 million.

Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday morning that the Reno native’s retweet count (3.441 million as of 11:35 a.m. ET) is the highest recorded amount, usurping Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie tweet that went viral with 3.430 million retweets.

Despite being well below the 18 million, Wendy’s went ahead and awarded Wilkerson with the free chicken nuggets award. The restaurant also donated $100k toward the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Wilkerson made an appearance on The Ellen Show back in April when DeGeneres found out her Twitter title may have to be handed over.

His answer to why he did it? “I just want chicken nuggets.”

