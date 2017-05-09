Man Breaks Record For Most Retweets, His Reward Is Free Wendy’s Nuggets For A Year

May 9, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Chicken nuggets, Ellen DeGeneres, Guinness World Records, retweet, The Ellen Show, Twitter, Wendy's

16-year old Carter Wilkerson decided to take to Twitter when he was craving Wendy’s chicken nuggets.

When tweeting out to Wendy’s asking how many retweets it would take to score free chicken nuggets for a year, Wendy’s actually responded: 18 million.

Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday morning that the Reno native’s retweet count (3.441 million as of 11:35 a.m. ET) is the highest recorded amount, usurping Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie tweet that went viral with 3.430 million retweets.

Despite being well below the 18 million, Wendy’s went ahead and awarded Wilkerson with the free chicken nuggets award. The restaurant also donated $100k toward the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Wilkerson made an appearance on The Ellen Show back in April when DeGeneres found out her Twitter title may have to be handed over.

His answer to why he did it? “I just want chicken nuggets.”

USA Today has more on the story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live