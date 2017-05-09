Mom Buys Grand Theft Auto V For Her Son, Finds A Bag Of Meth Inside

Havana, Florida resident Kayla McAllister was in the mood to take her 11-year-old son to a local Gamestop on Sunday so he could trade in some of his video games titles and purchase others.

Gamestop, a worldwide video game retail chain, is popular among kids and adults alike who are on a budget when buying games. They can trade in games for store credit and purchase others at a used, discounted price.

According to McAllister’s Facebook post that afternoon, when they got home after he purchased a used copy of Grand Theft Auto V they found a small pouch of meth wedged within the game manual inside the case.

Gamestop has come under fire in recent years due to their neglect of fully checking pre-owned, stocked games when they are traded in. A similar incident happened in Lake Charles, Louisiana back in September.

Although it’s a very unfortunate event, and Gamestop is definitely one to question, why is the mother purchasing a Mature-rated game for her 11-year-old son?

Video game website Kotaku reached out to Gamestop for further information and has more on the story.