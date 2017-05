Nørrebro Bryghus a microbrewery in Copenhagen has come out with a line of beer called the “Pisner” utilizing recycled human pee to make a beer that’s as tasty as it is environmentally friendly. Don’t worry, there’s no actual human urine in the beer. But they did collect 50,000 liters of human waste from urinals at a music festival and use it to fertilize the fields of barley that they grew to make it. Imagine having that job…ever been in the men’s restroom. GROSS!!!!

