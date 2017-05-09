Ryan Seacrest Addresses Returning To American Idol [Video]

Here’s a clip from this Morning’s ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ where Ryan Seacrest addresses the return of American Idol.

Seacrest claims that this is all news to him like it is to all of us and he found about it last week when we all did.

Kelly is clearly encouraging Ryan to be the host of ‘American Idol’ once again.

Ryan doesn’t deny or commit to being the host again because he says it’s still all new but if it’s on the same network I’m as LIVE is then I’m sure they’ll work something out.

