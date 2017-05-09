Swearing Makes You Stronger!

A new study has found that if you swear while working out, you will perform better. Researchers out of Keele University in the U.K. had a bunch of 21-year-olds pedal on a stationary bike as hard as they could, once while swearing and once while not. When they were letting the curse words fly, their performance was up to 4% better than when they were clean-mouthed.

Since we are on the subject of working out. It is also good to note that A University of Texas at Austin study found that exercise increases sex drive in women. Researchers found that exercise even helped women whose sex drives have been lowered by antidepressants.

