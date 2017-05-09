Swearing Makes You Stronger!

May 9, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
A new study has found that if you swear while working out, you will perform better. Researchers out of Keele University in the U.K. had a bunch of 21-year-olds pedal on a stationary bike as hard as they could, once while swearing and once while not. When they were letting the curse words fly, their performance was up to 4% better than when they were clean-mouthed.

Since we are on the subject of working out. It is also good to note that A University of Texas at Austin study found that exercise increases sex drive in women. Researchers found that exercise even helped women whose sex drives have been lowered by antidepressants.

Listen Live