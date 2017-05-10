Aaron Hernandez Fiance Appears On Dr. Phil To Talk About Prison Suicide

Shayanna Jenkins sat down for an interview with Dr. Phil that will air in two parts next Monday and Tuesday. In the interview, she plans to set the record straight about Aaron’s prison suicide. As the interview began she says she has absolutely no clue that he had plans to hang himself in his jail cell. She added, “I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

She was in shock when she received the phone call saying that Aaron hung himself in his jail cell. She says, “I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a joke on me”

EXCLUSIVE: Fiancée of fmr. New England Patriots star #AaronHernandez sets record straight about his mysterious death https://t.co/6w7q2tT0Jc — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) May 10, 2017

In a press release about the upcoming episode, it was revealed that Dr. Phil asked Shayanna about the theory that Hernandez killed himself so that she could collect the rest of his Patriots contract.

The team severed his contract when he was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013, and it’s estimated he had about $6.5 million left to be paid.

On Tuesday, a judge threw out Hernandez’s conviction in Llyod’s murder, since he died in the appeals process.That opens up the possibility for his estate to sue the team for the rest of his contract, though legal experts say it’s unlikely any such lawsuit would be successful since Hernandez agreed to a settlement over his salary in 2014.

In his suicide letter, Hernandez told Shayanna that she would be ‘rich’ when he died.

The interview will also reportedly tackle Hernandez’s ‘purported secret romantic life,’ according to the press release.In fact, it has since been theorized that the real motivation for Lloyd’s murder was that Lloyd knew about Hernandez’s homosexual tendencies and threatened to tell Shayanna!

