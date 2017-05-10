How To Get Better Service At Restaurants.

Don’t get me wrong, I think being a server is a very difficult job. I also always tip big since I know most of the wages earned come from that. However, one of my pet peeves is when I get a male server. It always seems like the customer service quality dips.

Want to get better service at a restaurant? Dress up. According to a new University of Missouri study, waiters and waitresses assume diners who are well-dressed will leave bigger tips … so they give them better treatment. I would also like to mention. Another HUGE way to get better service is be nice. Remember, server are people just like you and I. Making a person laugh, or even crack a smile goes a long way.

