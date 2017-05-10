Kim Zolciak Shares Photo of Son After Dog Bite

May 10, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Dog Bite, Kash, Kim, RHOA

Its been a rough few weeks for Kim Zolcaik and her family, after her son Kash got bit by a dog. Kash needed emergency surgery to save his left eye.

His mother Kim was in absolute shock and couldn’t believe it was happening to her. In the photo Kim shared we’re able to see the stitches and swelling on his left eye from his surgery.

In her instagram post she says, “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!”

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live