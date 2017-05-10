Kim Zolciak Shares Photo of Son After Dog Bite

Its been a rough few weeks for Kim Zolcaik and her family, after her son Kash got bit by a dog. Kash needed emergency surgery to save his left eye.

His mother Kim was in absolute shock and couldn’t believe it was happening to her. In the photo Kim shared we’re able to see the stitches and swelling on his left eye from his surgery.

In her instagram post she says, “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!”