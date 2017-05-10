Neiman Marcus Is Selling “Pre-Destroyed” Shoes . . . For $1,425.

This story upsets me so much. It let’s me know I need to make more money, so I can have the disposable income to purchase dumb stuff like this.

Neiman Marcus just started selling a pair of shoes called the “Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker.” Basically, they’re a pair of men’s basketball high tops that look like a dog ripped them apart. They’re absolutely shredded.

And they cost . . . $1,425. But hey, free shipping.

If you have this kind of money to throw away, why don’t you adopt one of those children for a nickel a day. How about build a fresh water well in a 3rd world country. Even better why don’t you send me the money by donating it to The Help Tony Tecate Buy A Harley Davidson Fund.