Nicki Minaj’s Brother Postpones Rape Trial

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj was arrested in December 2015 for raping a 12 year old girl from April to November 2015. Carol Maraj, their mother, bailed Jelani out using two homes under Nicki’s name.

Nicki is paying his legal fees which are quite expensive considering his team included Benjamin Brafman (Got Diddy Acquitted of illegal weapons/drug charges, despite multiple witnesses, got Jay Z three years probation after stabbing one of his producers)

This team was fired after DNA evidence of his semen on the girl’s pajama pants was found and he was given a plea deal for 15 years to life in prison. Jelani rejected the deal and has decided to continue facing trial in court because he believes that he is innocent and that the girl’s vaginal injuries that are consistent with rape were from having sex with other men older than 17, not him.

Jelani’s new lawyer David Schwartz, specializes in the best deals for sex crimes. Jelani’s trial was supposed to start on May 8, but is being delayed until the late summer or early fall because his defense team asked for a couple more months to prepare for the trial. He will be due back in court in July.

Schwartz says Jelani is innocent because there is no blood on his underwear even though the victim told prosecutors that she was on her period. Plus, the prosecutors recovered hair fibers, but none were linked to Jelani.

