The Oakland A’s are taking care of fans with food allergies by providing a section that’s peanut-free. The “Peanut Control Zone” at the Oakland Coliseum will be cleaned and maintained to be as peanut-free as possible. And, these aren’t the cheap seats, either. This special section of seats is on the suite level in deep left field.

What next a section to cry in when the team loses?

Get the full story here.