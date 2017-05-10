People Are Roasting Bow Wow With #BowWowChallenge On Social Media [PICS]

It looks like Bow Wow may have gotten caught in a lie about flying on private jet and the internet is roasting him with these hilarious #BowWowChallenge pics…

It all started when Bow Wow posted a pic of private jet saying that he was on his way to press for his show but then somebody noticed him flying coach on a commercial flight: (see pics below)

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Bow Wow on IG vs Bow Wow in real life 😂 pic.twitter.com/5fZsv3zApg — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 9, 2017

After Bow Wow was put on blast, the internet went in on him and created the #BowWowChallenge. It’s a challenge for people to showcase their best lies and it’s pretty hilarious.

When bae lets you borrow his car 😍 #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/1KOgvMisoj — Gracie (@GracieBelle85) May 10, 2017

Even Snoop Dogg posted something!

