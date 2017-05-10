People Are Roasting Bow Wow With #BowWowChallenge On Social Media [PICS]

May 10, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: #BowWowChallenge, Bow Wow, funny, pics, pictures, Twitter

It looks like Bow Wow may have gotten caught in a lie about flying on private jet and the internet is roasting him with these hilarious #BowWowChallenge pics…

It all started when Bow Wow posted a pic of private jet saying that he was on his way to press for his show but then somebody noticed him flying coach on a commercial flight: (see pics below)

After Bow Wow was put on blast, the internet went in on him and created the #BowWowChallenge. It’s a challenge for people to showcase their best lies and it’s pretty hilarious.

Check out some of the things people are posting:

Even Snoop Dogg posted something!

😂!

