Porsha Breaks Silence About Relationship With Phaedra After RHOA Reunion

Earlier this week we reported that Phaedra Parks was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the mega lie that she started about Kandi.

Related:Phaedra Parks Fired From RHOA For Spreading Rape Rumors [DETAILS]

In Porsha’s first interview since the reunion, she says that her friendship with Phaedra is very much fractured. Porsha believed that Kandi and Todd wanted to drug her, then take her back home to rape her.

Porsha says, “You know my uncle passed a couple of weeks ago and she did text me and offer her condolences. That was it. Besides that I haven’t talked to her,”

“This whole situation has been so hard for me, so difficult. I love Phaedra. She was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day,” she continued. “So for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that. And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it. That’s the part I just can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her.”

Porsha was then asked if she would answer the phone if she received a call from Phaedra and Porsha replied, “She has called. I can’t talk to her on the phone right now. I don’t know what else to say, of course I have a soft spot for Phaedra. [But] it’s where you don’t want to be manipulated anymore. I just don’t want to hear anymore of it right now. I may get to the point where I’m strong enough to where I can talk to her and maybe we can work through it. Right now it’s still so new to me. I haven’t even talked to the other girls.”

Porsha also said that, “I apologized [to Kandi] because I just hated to even play a part in it at all. I’m not throwing everything on Phaedra. I talked about some things. I said some things. Kandi said some things. So I apologized,” she explained. “Am I looking for a friendship? No, not at all.”

Kandi is still deciding whether she is going to take legal action against Phaedra for the rumors she spread about her. Kandi also stated that they will never ever be friends again.

Watch the entire interview below: