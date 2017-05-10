Short Conversation : Nef The Pharaoh Talks About New Album, Kehlani, & Eating Groceries [Audio]

May 10, 2017 6:52 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Kehlani, Nef the Pharaoh, ty dolla $ign

I got a chance to sit down & talk to Nef the Pharaoh about his new album “The Chang Project” yesterday afternoon.

We talked about where he likes to hangout in Sacramento to go eat, what happened with Kehlani yesterday, my favorite song on his album featuring Ty Dolla $ign….

That led to him breaking down whether or not he eats groceries. (S/O Jhene Aiko)

Listen to Nef the Pharaoh ft. Ty Dolla $ign ‘Back Out’ on the link below.

Thanks to Nef for stopping by with his pup Kenzo and go get his new album available everywhere right now!

img 8151 Short Conversation : Nef The Pharaoh Talks About New Album, Kehlani, & Eating Groceries [Audio]

 

