Strip Club Attempts To Escape Taxes By Saying Strippers Are Form Of Therapy

Are strip clubs just places where men and women gather to throw money? Or are strip clubs a form of therapy?

To escape paying nearly $3 million in state taxes, The Penthouse Executive Club in New York City claims that their club is much more than just a strip club. They argued that their dancers are love and sex therapist through their nontaxable services.

The club recently presented their argument to the state’s tax appeals tribunal, saying that “what is provided in its clubs is not entertainment, but rather a nontaxable service similar to a therapeutic massage conducted in a sensual manner or personal services provided by a sex therapist.”

Not surprisingly, the tribunal didn’t agree and the club had been ordered to pay the full amount