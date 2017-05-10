TLC’s Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says ‘All Lives Matter’

By Abby Hassler

Uh-oh, TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas may have found put her foot in her mouth during a new interview with the UK’s Channel 4 News. When interviewer Jasmine Dotiwala asked her and bandmate Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins about their feelings on the Black Lives Matter movement, Chilli uttered the three words that no supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement want to hear — “All lives matter.”

“For me, all lives matter because there’s a time when different groups are targeted for different things,” she explained. “Even with the police brutality against these young black boys and stuff like that, all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid this was happening to, it’s just not right.”

Chilli added that she never went to any of the marches, but stressed the importance of people in law enforcement and higher positions being mentally stable enough to handle their job without resorting to excessive force or unnecessary acts of violence.

The ’90s girl group is currently in promotion mode, getting ready to release their highly anticipated comeback album.

