Waffle & Syrup Oreos.

Let me introduce you to Oreo’s newest limited-edition flavor. . . Waffles and Syrup Oreos. They have waffle-flavored cookies, and then cream in between . . . with a little circle of syrup in the middle.

They’re available right now at grocery stores owned by Albertsons, which includes Safeway, Vons, and several more.

Speaking of Oreo flavors. The next one could be yours … and you could win a $500,000 prize for it. The Oreo contest runs through July 14th. They’ll be taking submissions through Twitter and Instagram using #MyOreoCreation and #Contest hashtags

