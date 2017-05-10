Waffle & Syrup Oreos.

May 10, 2017 5:56 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: new oreos

Let me introduce you to Oreo’s newest limited-edition flavor. . . Waffles and Syrup Oreos.  They have waffle-flavored cookies, and then cream in between . . . with a little circle of syrup in the middle.

They’re available right now at grocery stores owned by Albertsons, which includes Safeway,  Vons, and several more.

Speaking of Oreo flavorsThe next one could be yours … and you could win a $500,000 prize for it. The Oreo contest runs through July 14th. They’ll be taking submissions through Twitter and Instagram using #MyOreoCreation and #Contest hashtags

This does not sound too bad, would you try it?

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live