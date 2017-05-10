Watch Students At Bethune Cookman University Protest & Boo During Betsy DeVos Commencement Speech

Bethune Cookman University has been under fire since they announced that Betsy DeVos, secretary of Education would be speaking at their commencement ceremony. Earlier this year, Betsy held a press conference where she was asked important questions by senator Elizabeth Warren. Through her questioning it was revealed that DeVos had no experience with education, funding, or providing students with resources.

Students at Bethune Cookman University wouldn’t allow Betsy to get any words out during her speech, in fact students were escorted out of the room for protesting during her speech.