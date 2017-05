Authorities from a helicopter warned paddle boarders near Long Beach that up to 15 juvenile great sharks were swimming near them.

*Cue in Jaws theme*

The news report says that warm water is possibly the reason why so many sharks have appeared in the area.

Recently a surfer had a struggle with one of these sharks and in another incident a mother was bit by one of these sharks.

The beaches have posted warnings and they’re telling people ‘swim at your own risk‘.