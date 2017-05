May is Motorcycle Safety Month, look twice for motorcyclists.

A guy on a motorcycle plowed into the side of a truck in China on Saturday . . . hit its FUEL TANK . . . and the whole front end of the truck caught fire. The guy on the motorcycle ALSO caught fire but survived.

The truck driver was the one who pulled him to safety. He told the local news he didn’t even care that his truck was destroyed. He just knew he had to save the guy.