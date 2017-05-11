Inmate Dresses Like Woman, Tries To Escape Prison [PICS]

This guy thought that he was going to throw on a wig and sunglasses and walk right out of jail but he got caught. See pics of him in “disguise”…

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE INMATE’S PICS

Brobible.com says that the man the who is a convicted murderer put on that disguise and tried to escape a maximum security prison!

Security stopped him while he was walking out of the prison because of his “unusual walking motion”. The man was able to put on skirt, fake breasts, wig and painted nails. when security stopped the “woman”, they noticed she had a really deep voice and the inmate was busted!

The guy is getting compared to ET for his disguise:

