Is Steve Harvey Out Of Control On The Set Of His Talk Show?

Is Steve Harvey out of line for these requests of his staff? He says that these changes are good for his personal life and enjoyment…

A memo supposedly sent out by Steve to his staff asks his staff not to approach him, at any time, unless they have an appointment.

Part of this memo reads:

“There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.” “I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment.”

Steve is facing some backlash from people who say that he is acting like a “diva” but Steve says in the memo: “do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

