Newly Released KRS-One Song Lists Wrong Beastie Boy In Fallen Tribute

Famous rapper KRS-One recently dropped his new album The World Is Mine. However, the hip-hop icon apparently didn’t read his sources right as one of his songs has a lyrical mistake in it.

In 2012, Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch, known to fans as “MCA,” passed away from a lost fight to cancer. KRS-One’s track “Hip-Hop Speaks From Heaven” from his newest album pays tribute to he and other rappers that have fallen.

He speaks from the heart when he names the Beastie Boys rapper within the lyrics.

…however, he named the wrong one. Instead he lists off Ad-Rock, one of two Beastie Boys still alive.

Awkward! There’s a good lesson here to learn from KRS-One: check your sources.

You can see the full story here.