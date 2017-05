Peet’s Coffee and Tea is kicking off summer early with FREE drinks this Friday. And you can get ANY┬ábeverage, any size for FREE. Get the details…

It’s called “Sip Free From 1-3” and it’s happening tomorrow (May, 12th 2017) from 1-3 pm at Peet’s Coffees. Their website says “any┬ábeverage, any size is completely free.” There’s a limit of one free beverage per transaction.

Here’s what Peet’s posted on Facebook:

Grab more info HERE and find your nearest Peet’s HERE