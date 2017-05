Pepsi has new flavor called “Fire” that people say tastes like “Hot Tamales”.

It looks Pepsi ‘Fire’ is here! Some people are saying that it tastes like a mix of ‘Hot Tamale’ candies and Pepsi.

There were rumors that it wasn’t going to be available in cans, but pics on the internet suggest otherwise:

Pepsi Fire is said to be a limited-edition flavor only available at select 7-Eleven locations.

Are you going to try it?