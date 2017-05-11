Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Eats The Same Thing Every Day [Video]

May 11, 2017 5:28 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen

Wonder how supermodel Chrissy Teigen stays in great shape? She eats the SAME thing for dinner everyday!

In an interview with Refinery 29 Chrissy says she eats Branzino fish every day for dinner.

She told RF29 :

“I have one whole fish every night, covered in garlic and olive oil, stuffed with lemons and rosemary. And I eat it every single night. So I go, ‘Mom! Guess what time it is?’ And she gets all sad and she goes: ‘Fish timeeee.’ Cuz she knows she has to finely mince the garlic, which takes forever.”

Sometimes she’ll eat this meal twice a day.

Check out the video she posted of what she eats below.

Read more from the interview here. 

 

