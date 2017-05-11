You Can Now Add Sound To Your Tattoo.

May 11, 2017 6:25 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: soundwave tattoo, Tattoo

This is so COOL!

Soundwave Tattoos claims to be able to tattoo up to a minute of audio on your body. They say that all you need to do is hold a camera phone to the finished inking and you’ll hear it play.

Imagine having a recording of your babies giggle forever no matter how old they are. If you had a love one passed, but had a recording of them, they can live with you forever. Even better, maybe you rage all the time and wake up in random places not knowing who you are. BOOM, now you can record you name on your body. Check out the video to see how the app works.

 

Listen Live