Caitlyn Jenner Reveals That She Doesn’t Talk To Kim Anymore???

Caitlyn seems to be living life without the Kardashian family. Just a few weeks ago she revealed that she hasn’t talked to her step-daughter Khloe in nearly two years.(quite the stretch considering Khloe was on her show I am Cait!)

Caitlyn recently announced that she no longer talks to Kim anymore. In her interview she says, “I love Kimberly, I think she’s a wonderful person, but, well to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time.”

She adds, “I’ve kind of let everything calm down. I kind of stay you know… I keep my distance.”

Apparently the drama between the Kardashian family has played a role in why she hasn’t been present. “I’m out there trying to make a difference in the world,” she said. “There’s a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Anytime I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there’s always challenges in doing that.”

