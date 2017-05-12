Caitlyn Jenner Reveals That She Doesn’t Talk To Kim Anymore???

May 12, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Reality TV

Caitlyn seems to be living life without the Kardashian family. Just a few weeks ago she revealed that she hasn’t talked to her step-daughter Khloe in nearly two years.(quite the stretch considering Khloe was on her show I am Cait!)

Caitlyn recently announced that she no longer talks to Kim anymore. In her interview she says, “I love Kimberly, I think she’s a wonderful person, but, well to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time.”

She adds, “I’ve kind of let everything calm down. I kind of stay you know… I keep my distance.”

Apparently the drama between the Kardashian family has played a role in why she hasn’t been present. “I’m out there trying to make a difference in the world,” she said. “There’s a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Anytime I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there’s always challenges in doing that.”

Seems like things aren’t the same for the family anymore! Click HERE for more

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live