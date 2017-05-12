Chicago Bears Player Car Stolen In Chicago

The white Maserati that belonged to Chicago Bears WR Kevin White was stolen in Chicago. The incident occurred on Thursday, at around 6:30 pm in Chicago. White’s girlfriend Roksana was driving his white Maserati when she was struck from behind by another vehicle. When Roksana got out of the car to assess the damage and exchange insurance information, an accomplice of the other driver jumped into the Maserati and sped away.

It's a different feeling when you're capable of purchasing these things yourself. Hard work pays off! Maserati life😎⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Kevin White (@mrwhite) on May 23, 2015 at 4:08pm PDT

Chicago police are saying that there has been at least 6 bump and run thefts in this past week that are more than likely to be related. They have warned people to make sure that they don’t leave their car turned on.

The Maserati was Kevin White’s first big purchase after being the 7th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.