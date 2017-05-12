Gucci, Maybelline, and Others Are Offering Up To 60% Off For Mother’s Day

Last we reported a list of places where mothers can eat free for Mother’s Day. Below is a list of 8 discounts mothers can receive:

1. The Sak Casual Classics Large Tote – 50% off

This tote bag can be used for any occasion. Its also 50% off and you get FREE shipping/ Returns

2. Gucci Premiere Eau De Parfum Natural Spray – 34% off

Every woman loves to smell good. Surprise mom with this luxury fragrance that is now only $60

3.Diesel Women’s DZ5540 Kween B Gold Watch – 30% off

This gold watch is only $140, the discount saves you $60. You can use the $60 for a nice dinner!

4. Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara, Blackest Black – 24% off

Everyone looks at your face before they look at anything else. This Mascara that has a fanning brush with 10 layers of bristles will bring out your lashes. The best part of this is that its only $6

5. Circus by Sam Edelman Ashton Heeled Sandal – 60% off

Every woman loves a nice shoe! Buy mom these heels that she can wear during the summer. These heels aren’t too high, nor are they too low! Best of all, they’re under $40

6. Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set, 6 Products in Giftable Tin – 20% off

For $20 you can make sure mom is always moisturised. This Burt’s Bees set has chapstick, lotion, and even foot cream! Two of these products alone are worth way more than $20

7. Rebecca Minkoff Gemini Collar Necklace – 20% off

This layered choker & pendant necklace is such a chic & simple way to dress up your look. You can wear it to work, or to a fun brunch with friends!

8. Amope Pedi Perfect Luxury Gift Set, 8 piece, Batteries Included – 38% off

Mom’s are on their feet all day, so the least you can do is make sure her feet look nice! This Pedi Perfect set needs to be in every womans home!

