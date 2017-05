Life of Kylie is set to premiere on E! on July 6 and fans are excited. I will admit, I will set my DVR to record….only for show prep reason though.

A first look at my docu-series #LifeofKylie is out now! pic.twitter.com/cQI7upbkrB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 11, 2017