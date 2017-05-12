L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records

The very successful L.A. Reid has left Epic Records where he served as a chairman/CEO. L.A. Reid has held the position of CEO for six years, until Rob Stinger the former Columbia Records Chief was named CEO of Sony in April.

As far as we know, neither the label or L.A. Reid have released any information or reasons to why he decided to step down as a CEO. Since his time at Epic Records, L.A. Reid has developed artist such as Future, DJ Khaled, Travi$ Scott, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Mariah Carey, and A Tribe Called Quest. His work with DJ Khaled has led to his new single ‘I’m The One’ to become the first rap song to debut at #1 in 7 years.

