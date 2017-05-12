Ludacris Renovates His Momma’s House

May 12, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Ludacris

Ludacris went huge for Mother’s Day, secretly renovating his mom Roberta’s home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Luda didn’t do it all by himself, however. He had help from Ashton Kutcher and the crew from My Houzz — a home makeover show that follows individuals remodeling the spaces of someone special to them.

In the show, viewers learn that the house his mother lives in is the first house he bought when he started seeing some money as a rapper. The renovation is long overdue and is a way for Ludacris to make his mother truly feel like she’s in her own space.

Don't miss checking out Ludacris live Saturday May 20th at our 1025 Music Festival.

Listen Live