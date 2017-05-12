Ludacris, Vanessa Hudgens To Host 2017 Billboard Music Awards

May 12, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: billboard music awards, Ludacris, Music, Music festival, TV, Vanessa Hudgens

Ludacris is staying busy this week!

After performing at 1025 Music Festival on May, 20th here in Sacramento, Luda will host the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

According to E Online, he and cohost Vanessa Hudgens will take the stage on Sunday, May 21st!

This is his fourth time hosting, and Vanessa’s first.

The performers of the night are Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Cher, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers.

Are you going to watch this year’s show?

