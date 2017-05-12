Madonna Sets Release Date for ‘Rebel Heart’ Concert DVD

By Hayden Wright

Madonna’s film edit of the Rebel Heart Tour aired on Showtime in December, but she’s spent the last six months fine-tuning the edit for a big DVD unveiling in September. The Material Girl announced that the final cut of the concert will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and includes a live album with 22 songs.

The film was recorded at tour stops around the world, culminating with a March 2016 performance in Sydney. The Rebel Heart Tour is a thrilling mixtape of hits from every decade of Madonna’s career — from a ukulele sing-along cover of “True Blue” (which she often dedicated to Sean Penn on the road) to a speakeasy rendition of “Music.” Hits like “Deeper and Deeper,” “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl” also made unforgettable moments—alongside much of her Rebel Heart album.

More than a million people saw the tour live and its box office receipts topped out at $169.8 million. The Rebel Heart Tour DVD debuts September 15.