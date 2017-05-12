Steve Harvey Is Not Sorry For His Insane Staff Letter! [Pics]

Steve Harvey isn’t apologizing for the insane staff letter he wrote.



After this letter went viral her spoke with ET about it…

“I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.”

“I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter.”

“I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in. Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock. I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.’ And in hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.”