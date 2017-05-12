Teen Brothers Murdered In South Sacramento

May 12, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Double Homicide, Fruitridge, South Sac

Daniel Murti, 19, and brother Sergio Murti, 15 were the victims of a double homicide that took place earlier this week in South Sacramento on Fruitridge Road. The double homicide happened on the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road, where witnesses heard two rounds of gun shots.

 

One of the brothers was shot outside the Market, meanwhile his brother was shot outside in the parking lot. Their bodies were just a few feet from each other.

The police are saying that the suspects fled the scene in a sports car. Its hard to find exactly what car as this homicide took place in a busy area, during a very busy time.

No arrests have been announced as of Friday morning. No motive for the shooting has been released by the sheriff’s department.

