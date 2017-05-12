The City Of Sacramento Is Putting Hundreds Of High School Kids To Work

Do you have a teenager that is looking for summer work? The city of Sacramento is launching a new program and accepted teens are guaranteed a job.

SacBee.com says that Mayor Darrell Steinberg is expected to announce a new program that “aims to put hundreds of high school students to work by June in minimum-wage positions at local companies. The goal is to give job skills to teens who have barriers to employment or may not be college bound.”

The article says that the new employment program targets young people from “disadvantaged local areas” and have “difficult personal backgrounds.”

About 30 local schools are participating with the program and you can apply with the online application HERE

The deadline to apply is May 19, 2017. You can read more about this amazing program HERE