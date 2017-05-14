The BIG Prize Minute Questions are below.

No winner last week so we are making the prizes BIGGER!

This week we are adding tickets to see Kendrick Lamar right HERE IN SACRAMENTO on August 13th! Tickets go on sale May 20th at 10am here! In additon, you could win tickets to see LOGIC with JOEY Bada$$ with Lenbo at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium July 16th! Also win digital downloads from Kendrick Lamar, Kehlani and The Fast of the Furious, The Album CD’s!

Last week prizes, that are still up for grabs are, tickets to 102.5 Music Festival get your tickets here! A Monster Products Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Speakerphone, a Dubs t shirt from Loyal Roots, and tickets to see David Blaine!

The BIG Prize Minute is 10 questions in 60 seconds. We ask the same 10 questions until all have been conquered. Everyday we sweeten the pot by adding in a new prize daily. Once a question is answered your will find them along with the answers here, so check back daily. Below you will find the most recent answered questions.

The BIG Prize Minute.

How do you find Tony Tecate on social media?

(Search @TonyTecateShow)

What day does the The 1025 Music Festival happen?

(Saturday May 20th)

What is Jay-Z’s middle name?

(Corey)

Why can’t you legally call Pringles Potato Chips?

(They are only 42% potato)

Who hosts the late late show?

(James Cordon)