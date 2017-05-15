Beyonce, Bruno Mars, & Solange Top BET Award Nominations

May 15, 2017 2:01 PM
Beyoncé per usual, is the leading nominee of the 2017 Bet Awards with 7 nominations. Bruno Mars has 5, meanwhile Chance, Solange, and Migos are tied for 4 nominations. This year will be an epic show considering that Solange and Beyoncé are both nominated for 2 of the same awards.

Beyoncé’s nominations include Best Female R&B artist, as well as Album and Video of the year. Solange on the other hand is also nominated for Best Female R&B artist and album of the year.

Bruno Mars nabbed nominations for  Album and Video of the year, as well as Best Male R&B Artist

Best collabortation this year will be a battle of the best of the best. Migos ‘Bad and Bougee’ will face Beyoncé’s & Kendrick Lamars Freedom, Chance the Rappers ‘No Problem’, and DJ Khaled’s ‘Shining’. All of these songs pretty much topped the charts, so it’ll be exciting to see who actually wins.

