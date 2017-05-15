Dad Publicly Embarrasses Son For Messing Up At School [PICS]

May 15, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: dad, pic, picture, punishment, school, Son, viral

In all fairness, the son knew that THIS could be a possibility if he messed up at school again. And, he did – so his dad kept his word. And people are loving his dad for it….

CBSNews.com says that when this 17-year-old kid had gotten into trouble for his “disruptive behavior” in class, his dad told him: “If I get another call…, I’m going to come up there to your school and sit with you in class.”

So when the teen got in trouble AGAIN, the dad made good on his promise and surprised his son in his classroom! The internet is calling dad a hero and the pic is going viral:

The dad said:

“Sitting there, he realized that his actions caused a great inconvenience to me.”

So, did dad’s “punishment” work? Yep!

“He’s been doing good in that classroom ever since.”

Read more on this story HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live