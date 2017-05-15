Dad Publicly Embarrasses Son For Messing Up At School [PICS]

In all fairness, the son knew that THIS could be a possibility if he messed up at school again. And, he did – so his dad kept his word. And people are loving his dad for it….

CBSNews.com says that when this 17-year-old kid had gotten into trouble for his “disruptive behavior” in class, his dad told him: “If I get another call…, I’m going to come up there to your school and sit with you in class.”

So when the teen got in trouble AGAIN, the dad made good on his promise and surprised his son in his classroom! The internet is calling dad a hero and the pic is going viral:

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call 😂 pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy — Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017

The dad said:

“Sitting there, he realized that his actions caused a great inconvenience to me.”

So, did dad’s “punishment” work? Yep!

“He’s been doing good in that classroom ever since.”

