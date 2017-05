There’s a new trend where girls are putting duct tape over the important parts and going to the club. Check out the pics…

The tape is placed over private areas and worn as an outfit!

Selfie Sundays @helendemuro @karolinawit @msveronikavamp #Zurich #switzerland #theblacktapeproject#blacktapeproject#blacktape#bodytape#bodytapemaster A post shared by The Black Tape Project TM (@thekingoftape) on Mar 19, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

Would YOU ever wear just duct tape to the club?