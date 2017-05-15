It’s Official: Facebook Is as Addictive as Cigarettes

May 15, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Facebook, Social Media

This study is geared towards Facebook, but I think it goes for all social media. Think about how many times you pick up your phone to see if you have any new notifications. Especially if your posting stuff often, think about how many times you stop to check if you post has received any new “Like’s”.

According to a new study out of the Netherlands, Facebook can be JUST as addictive as cigarettes or chocolate.  The researchers even found that just seeing the Facebook logo could set off, quote, “spontaneous pleasure cravings” in people’s brains.

And of course, like any addiction, overdoing it on Facebook can be bad for you . . . especially when your virtual social life keeps you from having a real one.  So if you’re hooked on social media, they STRONGLY advise trying to scale back.

Check out more on the study here.

