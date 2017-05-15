Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Robbed Of $3 Million Dollar Check By Strippers After Fight [Video]

May 15, 2017 6:34 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Canelo Alvarez, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

A video on Worldstarhiphop.com has surfaced of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr partying in his hotel room with strippers & his entourage in Las Vegas.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr lost by unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez on May 6th earlier this month.

According to Chavez Jr’s wife he was robbed by the strippers in the video of a $3 million dollar check he got for the fight.

He allegedly had a $40,000 watch that stolen as well.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH CHAVEZ JR PARTY WITH THE STRIPPERS WHO ROBBED HIM [Warning Adult Content]

