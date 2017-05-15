Musicians Wish Their Moms a Happy Mother’s Day with Adorable Photos

By Annie Reuter
On Sunday (May 14), artists across the nation celebrated those who raised them. Many musicians honored their moms on Mothers Day with photos and endearing messages. Artists that proudly celebrated the holiday, included Chance the Rapper, Elton John, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Dolly Parton.
Below are some of the best Mother’s Day posts.
Related: Pink Shares Breastfeeding Photo
Every day should be #MothersDay https://t.co/OIvgzD3VlN—
Chance Direct (@Chance_Direct) May 14, 2017
Here's an edit I made myself! Happy Mothers Day to all the families and blended families out there! 🌹❤️ @aliciakeys… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Alicia Keys (@_akfamily__) May 14, 2017
Thank you for being the best mom and grandma to Cinco and Naviyd. We love you!!! #1of1 #URappreciated… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) May 14, 2017
Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay https://t.co/3NDgMN7lu0—
Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 14, 2017
This is for ALL the MOMS out there! Happy Mother's Day!!! love, love, love, g
#MothersDay Video:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 14, 2017
Happy #MothersDay! #PearlJam—
Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) May 14, 2017
HELLO! & Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there! Sending love to you all. ❤️ #MothersDay https://t.co/POrQ0miHIE—
Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there! 🌹 From Team Timbo. #MothersDay https://t.co/QX6Q1n4Ig6—
(@Timbaland) May 14, 2017
I never forget how lucky I am to have had such a loving mother. ❤️
Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas out there! https://t.co/B3Ego8m4ap—
Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 14, 2017
Oh🌺
IM SO SORRY🙏🏻
TO🌹MOTHERS🌸 ALL OVER THE WORLD,WE HONOR,&✨💖✨ YOU🙌🏼
I 💝 My Mother,She Taught Me“DIFFERENT“Is Another Word 4 ”SPECIAL“‼️—
Cher (@cher) May 14, 2017
Happy #MothersDay! https://t.co/qLcM5F4LQi—
Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 14, 2017
Happy #MothersDay to my beautiful momma! I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you. https://t.co/X5OnEdc9L5—
Lee Brice (@leebrice) May 14, 2017
❤️❤️❤️❤️ to our mom today. #MothersDay https://t.co/wJR16WUERa—
Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day the hardest working people on the planet! The MOTHERS!!! https://t.co/O1XD0skw2o—
Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2017
A backstage song for Mama...I love ya mom...@BoyzIIMen https://t.co/WFVTF4DY4A—
Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 15, 2017
There'll never be another #JoanneKelly . U believed in me b4 others knew they should. Ur the reason I knew I could… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
R. Kelly (@rkelly) May 14, 2017
#HappyMothersDay!!!! https://t.co/d99SpeYG8L—
Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 15, 2017
"She was always my best girl." Happy #MothersDay! https://t.co/sZEjYK22tv—
Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) May 14, 2017
#HappyMothersDay https://t.co/c81RHsrJlo—
LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 14, 2017
Comments are closed.