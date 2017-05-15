Paris Jackson Goes Nude On IG.

Paris Jackson likes to be nude — and she let the world know by sharing some topless photos of herself online.

She also talked about her love of being naked. She wrote, “Being naked is part of what makes us human.”

The 19-year-old, who was addressing body shamers, said, “I’m usually naked when I garden. It’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

Paris has been showing more of herself in the spotlight too. She recently signed a seven-figure deal with Calvin Klein and landed a role in a Charlize Theron movie.